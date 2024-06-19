Modus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $6,652,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 376,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $302.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

