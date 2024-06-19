Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $499.49 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.30.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total transaction of $39,241,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total transaction of $39,241,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,071 shares of company stock worth $192,834,857. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

