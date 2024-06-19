682 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

