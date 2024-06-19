Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,158,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Visa by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $273.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.97 and its 200-day moving average is $272.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.98 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

