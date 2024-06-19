Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $522.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

