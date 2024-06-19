The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

