Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

