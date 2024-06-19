Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 98,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 155.7% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 113,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average of $153.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

