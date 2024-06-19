IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $202,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.84 and its 200 day moving average is $170.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.