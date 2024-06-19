Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 104.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 24,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $15,701,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.