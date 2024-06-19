Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 317 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

