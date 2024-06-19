Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,792 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPD opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

