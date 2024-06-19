Cooksen Wealth LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

