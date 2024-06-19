HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 911,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,436,000. Apple makes up 13.2% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 125,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,549,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $164,163,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.06.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

