First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 85 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ITW opened at $240.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

