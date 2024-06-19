HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $654,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

