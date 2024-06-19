Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

