Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 15 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $335,068,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $891.46 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $894.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $790.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $723.56. The company has a market capitalization of $847.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

