Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Atrium Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Dynacor Group Price Performance
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.50 million. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.
About Dynacor Group
Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.
