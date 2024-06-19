Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Decreased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

