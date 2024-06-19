Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) to “Hold”

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

