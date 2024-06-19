Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded to Hold by Atb Cap Markets

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $540.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,562 shares of company stock worth $55,286 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
