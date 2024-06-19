Zacks Research Weighs in on Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ FY2026 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 106.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

