Park National Corp OH Purchases 960 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $485.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

