Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 16,558 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 70.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

