Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

