Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,119 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.72.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

