Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in General Mills were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $82.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

