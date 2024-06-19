HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %
General Dynamics stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $209.25 and a 12-month high of $302.42.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.