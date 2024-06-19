Napatree Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $353.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

