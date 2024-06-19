Adirondack Trust Co. Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,375,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,749,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,956 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 155,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,015,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.83.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $446.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $450.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

