Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $446.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $450.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.81.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

