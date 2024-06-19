Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $509.76 and last traded at $511.00. Approximately 1,860,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,485,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $525.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

