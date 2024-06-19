Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by KeyCorp to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPD. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $36.33 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

