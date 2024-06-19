Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

NYSE KMX opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

