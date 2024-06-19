Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Upgraded at Singular Research

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNG opened at C$5.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.51. Dynacor Group has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.70. The stock has a market cap of C$198.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of C$91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

