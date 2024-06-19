WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $824.70 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.52 or 0.00014592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $824.70 million and $5.41 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is the native coin of the WhiteBIT blockchain, enhancing the user experience within the WhiteBIT ecosystem by providing lower trading fees, increased referral rates, and other special features. Founded by Vladimir Nosov, the WhiteBIT exchange leverages WBT to offer unique benefits to users across multiple blockchain networks.”

