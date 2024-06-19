Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $19.71 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 867,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,712,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 12,055.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter.

IBTG opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

