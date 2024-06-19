CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $376.55 and last traded at $385.30. 1,084,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,694,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.43.

Specifically, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,952,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.94, a PEG ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

