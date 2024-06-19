The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

NYSE SHW opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

