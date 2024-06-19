83,560 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

