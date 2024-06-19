Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average is $118.05. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.68.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

