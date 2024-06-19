Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded to Hold by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Canopy Growth Price Performance
Canopy Growth stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Insider Activity at Canopy Growth
In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,562 shares of company stock valued at $55,286. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
