Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded to Hold by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Canopy Growth stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Canopy Growth

In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,562 shares of company stock valued at $55,286. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Canopy Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

