Park National Corp OH Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

