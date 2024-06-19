Park National Corp OH Buys New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.