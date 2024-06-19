Park National Corp OH Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

