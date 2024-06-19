Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 12,673 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,569,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,952,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

