Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 35,421 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,421 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

