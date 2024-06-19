Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 0.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. 3,133,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 28,294,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

