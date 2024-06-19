First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,639.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,687.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,563.37. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,181.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.